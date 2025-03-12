How hospitals prepare for mass casualties; resources for kids in foster care; best plants for Louisiana weather

Shortly after the New Year’s Day attack on Bourbon Street, trauma teams at New Orleans hospitals stepped up to save lives at a moment’s notice. University Medical Center New Orleans, the only Level 1 trauma center in the area, addressed many of the casualties.

Dr. Alison Smith , trauma medical director at UMC , tells us how the city’s hospitals prepare for mass casualty emergencies.

When children are removed from families and put into foster care, they often have to leave with very few of their personal items, carrying their belongings in nothing more than a trash bag — a dehumanizing and sometimes traumatic experience.

Rob Scheer is founder of Comfort Cases, an international organization that supports hundreds of children who enter the foster care system each month in Louisiana. He tells us about the basic needs of children that are often overlooked, and an upcoming event to collect clothes, blankets, hygiene kits and more for kids in need.

As the weather warms, many are thinking about what kinds of plants to put in their gardens, but Louisiana weather isn’t the friendliest to all kinds of plants. We have to consider what plants are best equipped to survive heat, droughts and even hurricanes.

Author Christopher Brown and Tammany Baumgarten , a landscape horticulturist and president of the Louisiana Native Plant Society, tell us more about the best plants for South Louisiana's climate.

