City council ‘grounds’ Mayor Cantrell; truck parking problem; Lenten season reflections

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on the week in politics with The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. We learn how the New Orleans City Council is aiming to restrict the travel of Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and how she’s pushing back.

The recent severe weather and January’s heavy snowfall shed light on an ongoing problem: a lack of adequate parking for long-haul truck drivers.

The Louisiana Transportation Research Center is looking for solutions to the state’s truck parking problem. They’ve awarded a grant to Bethany Stich, professor of Planning and Urban Studies and director of the University of New Orleans Transportation Institute to study the issue. She joins us to discuss potential solutions to this issue.

The Lenten season, which follows Carnival's period of excess and indulgence, is observed by many Christians as a time for atonement, introspection, reflection, and repentance. But how does that last bit fit into our 21st century mindset?

Father John D Cunningham, vice president of Mission and Identity at Loyola University New Orleans, tells us how to think about lent in contemporary times.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber; our contributing producers are Matt Bloom and Adam Vos; we receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!