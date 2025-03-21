New candidate enters New Orleans mayor’s race; investigating LSU’s ties to big oil money

It’s Thursday, and The Times Picayune/the Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace is here to talk politics. Today we discuss the New Orleans mayor’s race, and the news that Oliver Thomas – New Orleans city council member who once pleaded guilty to bribery charges and served in federal prison – is officially a candidate.

Universities have grown increasingly close to the oil and gas industry, and LSU is no exception. The university’s history with the fossil fuel industry goes back decades.

Sea Change has reviewed thousands of documents going back a century to see how that relationship has affected student’s careers and climate policy. We listen to part one of the first episode of their latest series, ‘Fueling Knowledge.’

