Metairie family says ICE tricked them in deportation; athletes at smaller schools navigate NIL deals; NOLA artist releases new album

In January, a Metairie family was deported to Honduras. They claim they were deceived by agents at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, better known as ICE. The family fled Honduras fearing gang violence over a decade ago and now fear they are banned from ever returning to the United States.

Verite News’ Bobbi-Jeanne Misick has been covering this story. She joins us with more.

The 2025 March Madness tournaments are officially underway, so it should come as no surprise to see student athletes in a flood of recent advertisements and promoting sponsored content through social media. At LSU, athletes like Angel Reese and Livvy Dunne have made millions since the NCAA began allowing athletes to be paid for their names, images and likenesses. But what about athletes at smaller schools?

A group of LSU student-reporters researched how student athletes at Louisiana’s smaller universities are scrounging to make their own NIL deals. Student-reporters Ella Armstrong and Ty Cazeux join us with their findings.

Singer-songwriter Sarah Quintana grew up in New Orleans in a community of musicians, which eventually led her to pursue a career in the music industry. Her new album, “Baby, Don’t,” is her attempt at making a Louisiana record with her own unique spin.

She joins us to discuss creating a fresh take on classic Louisiana songs and sounds.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!