Latest on March Madness; why thousands of Louisianans could lose SNAP benefits; celebrating contemporary takes on classical music

The 2025 March Madness Tournaments are headed to the Sweet 16 rounds this weekend. While the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team is the only Louisiana team left standing, McNeese State made a big splash with a first round upset victory in the men’s tournament, and a viral team manager.

Reed Darcey , a reporter for the Baton Rouge Advocate, breaks down the recent games and what to expect as LSU prepares to face NC State.The House of Representatives recently voted on a budget plan that aims to cut $2 trillion in mandatory spending over the next decade. This includes $230 billion in cuts to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The move could severely impact funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.

Roy Chrobocinski, managing director of Save the Children, and Crystal Ellis, Louisiana state manager for Save the Children Action Network, tell us more about how these cuts will impact Louisianans.

The Louis Moreau Institute is marking 11 years with a contemporary classical music festival. Founded by New Orleans-native Morris Rosenzweig, the institute aims to celebrate the intersection of traditional classical music and familiar New Orleans sounds. The institute’s artistic director Wesley Ducote tells us what to expect as composers from around the world gather for this festival.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!