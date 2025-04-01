Why all 4 constitutional amendments failed; NOLA Opera presents cowboy comedy; explore La. genealogical history at GenFest

Over the weekend, Louisiana voters rejected all four constitutional amendments backed by Gov. Jeff Landry. Turnout for the election was almost twice as high as anticipated, and the governor is blaming liberal donors.

Louisiana Illuminator senior reporter Julie O’Donoghue tells us why the proposals failed and what it reveals about voters’ views on the governor.

The New Orleans Opera’s reimagined presentation of Donizetti’s “The Elixir of Love,” brings cowboy culture to the stage. The performance reimagines the classic comedy opera with an Old West theme.

New Orleans-born soprano Lindsey Reynolds tells us more about this production, and taking on the role of the leading lady.

This weekend, the city archives and special collections at the New Orleans Public Library present the second annual GenFest. This event brings together genealogical, historical, and cultural preservationists from across southeastern Louisiana.

Christina Bryant, director of the City Archives & Special Collections, and Amanda Fallis, archivist at the New Orleans Public Library, tell us more about the event and how you can get involved.

