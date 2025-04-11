Bestselling author and NOLA native Michael Lewis out with new book: ‘Who Is Government?’

Award-winning author and journalist Michael Lewis is out with a new book, “Who is Government?: The Untold Story of Public Service.” The New Orleans native is the author of multiple books, many of which have turned into blockbuster movies, like “Moneyball,” “The Blind Side” and “The Big Short.”

His latest work is collaboration with multiple writers and performers, like Dave Eggers, Casey Cep and W. Kamau Bell. They each profile federal employees and the fascinating work they’re doing for our government.

Michael Lewis joins us to discuss his latest work and the importance of public service.

