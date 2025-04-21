Sen. Bill Cassidy challenged; algorithm blocks parole hearings; Louisiana prepares for potential floods

The 2026 midterm elections are a long way away, but millions of dollars are already flowing into the Senate race as incumbent GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy faces a challenge from fellow Republican State Treasurer John Fleming.

Greg LaRose, editor-in-chief for the Louisiana Illuminator, tells us more about what this race says about Cassidy’s vulnerability.

Under a new Louisiana law, thousands of inmates can no longer plead their cases to a parole board. This is thanks to a computerized scoring system adopted by the Department of Public Safety and Corrections, which ranks an inmate's risk of reoffending.

Calvin Alexander, a 70-year-old and nearly blind inmate is no longer eligible to speak before a parole board.

Verite’s Richard Webster tells us more about Alexander and the thousands of other inmates whose cases are in limbo.

Following heavy rainfall in the Ohio River Valley, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has activated proactive flood fight protocols as water from upstream swells the Mississippi River.

State climatologist Jay Grymes tells us how residents should best prepare for potential flooding.

