Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

International students in Louisiana told visas revoked; Musaica Chamber Ensemble season finale; sculptures depict the wrongfully convicted

By Diane Mack ,
Alana Schreiber
Published April 22, 2025 at 5:36 PM CDT
Musaica Chamber Ensemble concert at St. Charles Avenue Baptist Church
1 of 2  — Musaica Chamber Ensemble concert at St. Charles Avenue Baptist Church 12.jpg
Musaica Chamber Ensemble concert at St. Charles Avenue Baptist Church
Courtesy of Musaica Chamber Ensemble
Busts from the exhibition "Exonerated: Portraits of the Wrongfully Convicted"
2 of 2  — IMG_0807.jpeg
Busts from the exhibition "Exonerated: Portraits of the Wrongfully Convicted"
Courtesy of Becky Gottsegen

As the Trump administration cracks down on immigration, students across the country are losing their international visas.

The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s Marie Fazio tells us about the students in Louisiana who’ve had their visas revoked.

The Musaica Chamber Ensemble is gearing up for its season finale with four trios, including a world premiere and the Beethoven Septet. Violist and president Bruce Owen joins us with the details.

A new sculpture exhibit in Baton Rouge hopes to shed light on a glaring problem in Louisiana’s criminal justice system: wrongful convictions. The organization, The Innocence Project of New Orleans, is the driving force behind the new exhibit, Exonerated: Portraits of the Wrongfully Convicted. The installation features nearly two dozen life-sized busts depicting former prisoners.

Producer Matt Bloom sat down with Baton Rouge sculptor Becky Gottsegen and one of the exhibit’s subjects, Raymond Flanks, who was wrongly convicted of murder as a 20 year old.
__

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Diane Mack
"This is NPR's Morning Edition, at 89.9 WWNO. Good Morning, I'm Diane Mack."
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
