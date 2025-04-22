International students in Louisiana told visas revoked; Musaica Chamber Ensemble season finale; sculptures depict the wrongfully convicted

As the Trump administration cracks down on immigration, students across the country are losing their international visas.

The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s Marie Fazio tells us about the students in Louisiana who’ve had their visas revoked.

The Musaica Chamber Ensemble is gearing up for its season finale with four trios, including a world premiere and the Beethoven Septet. Violist and president Bruce Owen joins us with the details.

A new sculpture exhibit in Baton Rouge hopes to shed light on a glaring problem in Louisiana’s criminal justice system: wrongful convictions. The organization, The Innocence Project of New Orleans, is the driving force behind the new exhibit, Exonerated: Portraits of the Wrongfully Convicted. The installation features nearly two dozen life-sized busts depicting former prisoners.

Producer Matt Bloom sat down with Baton Rouge sculptor Becky Gottsegen and one of the exhibit’s subjects, Raymond Flanks, who was wrongly convicted of murder as a 20 year old.

