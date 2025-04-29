Artist designs his 8th Jazz Fest poster; LSU expands nursing program; history of trade wars in auto industry

Economists like to say nobody wins a trade war. The counter point is the American auto industry. Foreign carmakers have opened dozens of factories in the U.S. over the last 40 years, largely due to conflicts over trade.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephen Bisaha shares some of that history and why it might not repeat itself with the current trade war.

For the eighth time, acclaimed painter and sculptor James Michalopoulos is the official poster artist for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. This time, he’s spotlighting the Crescent City’s Grammy Award-winning band, Tank and the Bangas, led by vocalist Tarriona “Tank” Ball.

Michalopoulos joins us to discuss capturing the essence of a festival in his artwork.

LSU has long offered an undergraduate nursing program, but in the past, students have had to complete their training elsewhere. But next fall, the university will offer a new Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, along with a Master of Public Health degree and an epidemiology program.

Jennifer Manning, Associate Dean for Undergraduate Nursing Programs at LSU, tells us more about this new program and how she hopes it will address the nationwide nursing shortage.

