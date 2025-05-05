U.S. citizens deported; Tulane students under investigation after protests; 50 years since fall of Saigon

Multiple U.S. citizens have been deported as the Trump administration cracks down on immigration. Recently, New Orleans ICE officials deported three children who are U.S. citizens to Honduras with their mothers. One of the children was undergoing cancer treatment.

Lorena O’Neil has been reporting on this for Rolling Stone and joins us today to share more information.

Seven Tulane students who participated in an off-campus protest are under investigation. The students were protesting the Trump administration’s orders against student demonstrators, the renaming of Tulane’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, and the arrest of Columbia University graduate student, Mahmoud Khalil.

Lindsay Ruhl, breaking news editor at the Tulane Hullabaloo, joins us with an update.

April 30 marked 50 years since the fall of Saigon, which led to the end of the Vietnam War. North Vietnamese forces captured Saigon, which prompted a mass evacuation of American personnel and at-risk Vietnamese, including many South Vietnamese soldiers.

North and South Vietnam were reunited under communist control, and the capital city’s name was changed from Saigon to Ho Chi Minh City. But the event triggered a massive refugee crisis, as hundreds of thousands of South Vietnamese citizens evacuated. Over 15,000 were estimated to have settled in Louisiana.

Among them are former New Orleans City Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen, co-chair of the 50-year fall of Saigon Planning Commission. She tells us how her organization is commemorating the event.

