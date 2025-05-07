Louisiana whooping cough cases surge; pros and cons of the Angola Prison Rodeo

Louisiana is in the midst of a deadly and growing outbreak of whooping cough. So far, two babies have died, and pediatricians have been urging the public to check their vaccine status and get vaccinated.

Public health reporter Rosemary Westwood speaks with state epidemiologist Theresa Sokol to get an update on the situation.

For 60 years, rodeo has been a tradition at the state’s most notorious prison, Angola. The event lets inmates show off their vocational and artistic skills – and even make money. But it can be brutal, with inmates participating in dangerous activities some view as dehumanizing or exploitative.

In the latest episode of The Light Switch podcast, Louisiana Illuminator reporter Piper Hutchinson speaks with Andrew Hundley, co-founder of the Louisiana Parole Project, to learn about the rodeo and opportunities for inmates after they’re released.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!