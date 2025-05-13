© 2025 WWNO
What does an American pope mean for US Catholics?; Katrina response leader shares hurricane preparedness tips

By Diane Mack ,
Alana Schreiber
Published May 13, 2025 at 5:43 PM CDT
Mass services at Loyola University of New Orleans
Courtesy of Loyola University of New Orleans
Mass services at Loyola University of New Orleans

Last Thursday, Robert Francis Prevost was announced as the new pope. Now known as Pope Leo XIV, he’s the first American pope in the Vatican’s history. Father Mark Mossa, Program Director for the Canizaro Center for Catholic Studies at Loyola University of New Orleans, tells us more about what it means to have an American pope and how this could shape the Church’s future.

The start of hurricane season is just weeks away, and it will be 20 years since Hurricane Katrina. And the man who led response efforts after the storm, Lt. General Russel Honoré (retired) wants to make sure you’re prepared.

General Honoré joins us to reflect on Hurricane Katrina 20 years later and offer advice for this year’s season.
__

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Diane Mack
"This is NPR's Morning Edition, at 89.9 WWNO. Good Morning, I'm Diane Mack."
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
