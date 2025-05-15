Is John Bel Edwards considering a run for Senate?; Louisiana’s environmental future; decline of American shipbuilding

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for our week in politics with the Editorial Director and Columnist for the Times-Picayune/The Advocate, Stephanie Grace. Today we dig into the rumors that Sen. Chuck Schumer is trying to convince former Gov. John Bel Edwards to run for Senate.

Coastal stories are all over the news these days, with vanishing wetlands causing major concerns for the future of Louisiana’s coastline. On today’s episode of “The Light Switch” podcast, host Greg LaRose speaks with reporter Elise Plunk about the state’s environmental future. Then, Plunk speaks with Ehab Meselhe, professor in the Department of River-Coastal Science and Engineering at Tulane University, about the overlap between environmental science and politics.

President Donald Trump wants the U.S. to build more commercial ships by adding a new expense on Chinese ships trading with the U.S. All the while, the cost of his current tariffs are leading to fewer ships setting sail.

Reporting from Mobile, Alabama’s waterfront, the Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha explains why the decline of American shipbuilding is a serious national security concern.

