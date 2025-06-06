Honoring 19 New Orleanians whose skulls were stolen in 1880s; LSU Shreveport Baseball makes history with perfect season

Last weekend, Dillard University hosted a memorial service to honor the lives of 19 Black New Orleanians, whose skulls were unlawfully taken to Leipzig, Germany in the 1880s. The memorial also drew attention to the history of racist pseudoscience in an effort of repatriation alongside the University of Leipzig.

Dr. Eva Baham, retired Dillard University professor and chair of Dillard’s Cultural Repatriation Committee, helped lead the patriation efforts working with the University of Leipzig, and joins us for more on this story.

It’s a big week for baseball in Louisiana. On Saturday, the LSU Tigers will play their first game of the Super Regionals in Baton Rouge. But last Friday, LSU Shreveport Pilots made history when they became the first college baseball team ever to win every game of their season. The Pilots went 59-0, capping off their perfect season by winning the NAIA championship and giving their school their first national title in any sport.

Head baseball coach Brad Neffendorf joins us to discuss the thrilling end to a historic season.

