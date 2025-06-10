Anti-ICE protests in Louisiana; Le Petit Theatre presents Fats Waller musical; world premiere of New Orleans piano concerto

Protests against President Trump’s immigration policies and deportations are happening across the country. Over the weekend, raids from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers sparked massive protests in Los Angeles. President Trump called in the National Guard, and later, the Marines.

There have also been protests in New Orleans, with demonstrators demanding the release of people detained in local ICE raids, as well as people held in Louisiana, like Mahmoud Khalil.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins has covered a couple of recent protests in the city. He joins us to discuss them.

Last week, Le Petit Theatre debuted “Ain’t Misbehavin: The Fats Waller Musical Show.” The musical review of the iconic jazz musician takes viewers into 1920s Harlem with an all-local cast.

Cast member and musician Rahim Glaspy joins us to talk about the musical tribute performance.

“Too Many Notes,” a classical concert performance from New Resonance Orchestra and Musical Arts Society of New Orleans, kicks off with two performances this weekend. It features the world premiere of New Orleans composer Tucker Fuller’s piano concerto with soloist Brian Hsu and Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony.

Fuller joins us alongside New Resonance Orchestra founder and music director, Francis Scully.

Today's episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack.

