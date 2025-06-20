© 2025 WWNO
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

LSU Baseball heads to College World Series finals; tribal relocations part 2

By Bob Pavlovich ,
Alana Schreiber
Published June 20, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT
LSU's Luis Hernandez after hitting an RBI to tie the game against Arkansas
Mitchell Scaglione
/
LSU Athletics
LSU's Luis Hernandez after hitting an RBI to tie the game against Arkansas

It’s official, the LSU Tigers Baseball Team is headed to the College World Series Finals. They clinched in an exciting victory over Arkansas on Wednesday, and will now face Coastal Carolina University in Omaha. If they pull out a win, it will be the Tigers second baseball title in three years. Koki Riley covers LSU baseball and football for The Baton Rouge Advocate. He joins us now from Omaha for more.

Climate change is impacting everyone, but indigenous communities are often on the frontline. Today we bring you the second part of the latest episode of Sea Change to learn about similarities between tribal communities in south Louisiana and western Alaska. Coastal reporter Eva Tesfaye visits Louisiana’s Point-au Chien-Indian Tribe, which is losing their land to coastal erosion. KYUK’s Sage Smiley visits Nunapitchuk in Alaska where residents are being forced to move to a nearby hill as thawing permafrost destroys their village’s infrastructure.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered
Bob Pavlovich
A longtime fill-in host for New Orleans Public Radio, Bob Pavlovich joined the station full-time in 2023. He hosts "All Things Considered" and "Louisiana Considered" on Thursdays.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
