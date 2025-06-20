LSU Baseball heads to College World Series finals; tribal relocations part 2

It’s official, the LSU Tigers Baseball Team is headed to the College World Series Finals. They clinched in an exciting victory over Arkansas on Wednesday, and will now face Coastal Carolina University in Omaha. If they pull out a win, it will be the Tigers second baseball title in three years. Koki Riley covers LSU baseball and football for The Baton Rouge Advocate. He joins us now from Omaha for more.

Climate change is impacting everyone, but indigenous communities are often on the frontline. Today we bring you the second part of the latest episode of Sea Change to learn about similarities between tribal communities in south Louisiana and western Alaska. Coastal reporter Eva Tesfaye visits Louisiana’s Point-au Chien-Indian Tribe, which is losing their land to coastal erosion. KYUK’s Sage Smiley visits Nunapitchuk in Alaska where residents are being forced to move to a nearby hill as thawing permafrost destroys their village’s infrastructure.

