Bernie Sanders comes to Shreveport; LSU baseball wins College World Series; Kenner cancels Hispanic fest amid deportation concerns

Over the weekend, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders came to Shreveport, the latest stop on his speaking tour, “Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here.” The senator discussed issues like tax cuts, health care, food insecurity, and Trump’s “big beautiful bill” – in front of a crowd of 1,800 in House Speaker Mike Johnson’s district.

Ahead of his Shreveport rally, Sanders joined us to discuss some of his talking points.

On Sunday, LSU Baseball won the College World Series. Their 5-3 victory over Coastal Carolina University marked the eighth time the team has won the championship, the second time in three years.

Koki Riley covers LSU baseball and football for the Baton Rouge Advocate He was at the series in Omaha, and joined us for a recap.

The City of Kenner has canceled its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival amid growing concerns in the Latino community about immigration enforcement activity in the area. Organizers worried attendees wouldn’t feel comfortable attending the September event at the Kenner Boat Launch.

AnaMaria Bech, publisher of bilingual magazine VIVA NOLA and promoter of the festival, tells us how the local Latino community is feeling.

