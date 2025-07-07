Meet NPR Shreveport's only full-time staffer; feral hogs erode coastline; Dutch solutions for the opioid crisis

If you’re a regular NPR listener, you know that our organization is under serious threat. The House of Representatives recently approved a request from President Trump to cut funding to the broadcast network.

While this could be a major blow to all stations, the smaller ones are most at risk. Oftentimes, it’s just a small team of people bringing news to an underrepresented region. Or in this case, just one person.

Jeff Ferrell is the news director and sole full-time staff member at Red River Radio KDAQ in Shreveport, Louisiana. He walks us through his 13-hour day and shares how budget cuts could impact his station.

Louisiana’s feral hog population is approaching 1 million, and the invasive species is wreaking havoc across the state by destroying property and crops. Now experts warn they’re causing major erosion along the coastline.

State wildlife veterinarian Jonathon Roberts joins to discuss challenges with reigning them in, and possible solutions.

Millions of Americans have been locked up in the “War on Drugs.” Despite the staggering death toll of the opioid crisis, the U.S. continues to treat drug use largely as a criminal issue. But as the Gulf States Newsroom's Drew Hawkins reports, other countries like the Netherlands have taken a different approach.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

