Mayor Cantrell, city council at odds again; renown New Orleans glassblower retires; fisherman remembers boat lost to Katrina

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for our week in politics with Stephanie Grace , the editorial director and columnist for the Times-Picayune/The Advocate. Today she breaks down a reignited feud between Mayor Cantrell and the city council, and discusses the latest entrant in the New Orleans mayoral race.

If you’ve spent time in the Algiers neighborhood of New Orleans, then you’re probably familiar with Rosetree, a studio and store, where artist Mark Rosenbaum has been blowing glass for decades. He’s created wine glasses, vases, bowls, commissions for corporations and presidents, and other colorful and delicate artwork. But after 40 years, he’s hung up the blowpipe. We traveled to Rosetree Blown Glass Studio and Gallery to chat with Mark. He cleaned up the space, showed us some artwork and reflected on his career.

For their series, “What Was Lost” , Verite News has been collecting audio stories from readers who lost a treasure or have a memory from Hurricane Katrina.

Today, we hear a story from Norris Cook, who remembers his grandfather’s green skiff boat that washed away with the storm. And Bob Pavlovich remembers his grandfather’s boat, lost to Hurricane Andrew decades earlier.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show.

And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!