USS New Orleans' bow found 80 years later; law makes it harder for prisoners to prove innocence; harm reduction efforts

The last remaining piece of a damaged American ship from World War II has been found. A team of scientists and explorers discovered the bow of the USS New Orleans off the coast of the Solomon Islands more than 80 years after the battle. Mark Ballard has been reporting this story for The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate and joins us to talk about the discovery.

In June, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry signed House Bill 675, a law that restricts the ability of prisoners to try and prove their innocence once they’re behind bars. The law’s passage is part of Landry’s larger effort to overhaul the state’s criminal legal system. Piper French , a reporter for Bolts Magazine, joins us to discuss the law’s intended impacts.

Mississippi is set to receive more than $300 million from lawsuits against opioid manufacturers, marketers and distributors. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins sat down with Christina Dent, author of Curious: A Foster Mom's Discovery of an Unexpected Solution to Drugs and Addiction , to talk about her own journey rethinking drug addiction and how Mississippi can change its approach.

Note: In the interview about the USS New Orleans, we incorrectly stated that the Battle of Guadalcanal occurred more than 70 years ago. It has been over 80 years. The story has been updated.

