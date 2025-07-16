Pedestrian safety concerns; new program to address nursing shortage; What Was Lost: storm-related journalism awards

Pedestrian fatalities tend to rise nationwide over the summer months, and Louisiana consistently ranks among the top 10 states with the highest numbers. Capitol access reporter Brooke Thorington spoke with Greg Fischer, spokesperson of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission , about how pedestrians and drivers can better follow safety protocols.

The shortage of healthcare professionals — in particular, nurses — has been a perennial problem. But one nursing program in New Orleans is combating this issue by catering to working professionals and non-traditional students.

University of Holy Cross president, Dr. Stanton McNeely, and chair of the Department of Nursing, Dr. Kristy Solis, tell us how they are aiming to make their program more available for more students.

This summer on Louisiana Considered, we are airing stories from “What Was Lost,” a series from Verite News that examines the emotional and physical costs of Hurricane Katrina. Longtime New Orleans journalist Mark Schleifstein had been reporting on the potential for disastrous flooding. In a bitterly ironic twist, the journalism awards he earned for this coverage were destroyed by the 2005 storm that he had predicted.

