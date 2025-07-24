How NPR stations in rural Alaska, Nevada and North Dakota are preparing for funding cuts

Last Friday, Congress approved the Trump administration’s request to rescind federal funding for National Public Radio and PBS. While this move will impact all NPR stations, the smaller, rural ones are most vulnerable.

Today, we are dedicating an entire episode to discuss the impacts of these cuts, hearing community reactions, and discussing potential solutions with a panel of guests from NPR stations across the country.

Philip Manning, general manager of KTNA in Talkeetna, Alaska; Jarle Kvale, program director at KEYA on the Turtle Mountain Chippewa Reservation in Belcourt, North Dakota; and Lori Gilbert, Morning Edition host and the only local radio news reporter at KNCC in Elko, Nevada, join us.

Today's episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich.

