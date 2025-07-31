Sen. Cassidy faces another challenger; how emissions exemptions will impact Louisianans; using recycled glass to restore the coast

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist for The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate. We hear about the latest candidate to challenge Sen. Cassidy’s (R-La.) seat in Congress, and whether or not President Trump will weigh in on the election.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration issued a two-year exemption to an EPA rule that aims to curb pollution and cancer risks for those who live near industrial plants.

The move affects a dozen Louisiana petrochemical companies and the communities that surround them. Some say the proclamation will endanger the health of people who live in the Mississippi River Industrial Corridor and the Lake Charles area.

Coastal Desk reporter Eva Tesfaye joins us to discuss the potential impacts.

The Glass Recycling Foundation’s 2024 report says only about a third of the glass in the U.S. is recycled annually . About 9 million tons of glass ends up in landfills each year. And this is despite the fact that glass is endlessly recyclable.

A group in New Orleans is trying to change that. Glass Half Full began their efforts in the backyard of a fraternity house, and over the last five years, they’ve become a force in glass recycling in the Gulf South.

Franziska Trautmann , co-founder of Glass Half Full, tells us more about how recycled glass can help restore the coast.

