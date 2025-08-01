Frederick Richard gears up for U.S. Gymnastics Championships in NOLA; remembering the New Orleans Massacre of 1866

New Orleans is gearing up for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. From Aug. 7 to Aug.10, top gymnasts from around the country will head to the Crescent City to compete in rings, bars, balance beam, vault and more. Frederick Richard is an American artistic gymnast who competed for the U.S. Men’s gymnastics team at the 2024 Summer Olympics, taking home a bronze medal in the team event. He joins us to discuss his career and how he’s preparing for the competition.

July 30 marked the 159th anniversary of the New Orleans Mechanics Institute Massacre, a racially motivated mass killing of Black residents who were marching for their right to vote. In 2016, NPR’s Laine Kaplan Levinson examined the massacre for the Tripod Podcast. Today, we give their story a second listen to hear about the throughline between this event and the police violence we see today.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!