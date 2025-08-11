Back-to-school changes in Baton Rouge; Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” set in modern-day NOLA; how heat is affecting musicians

August signals the end of summer break, and students across Louisiana are heading back into the classroom. Monday is the first day of school for public school students in Orleans, Jefferson and Lafayette parishes. Students in Baton Rouge returned to class last week – and were met with a host of changes.

Charles Lussier covers education for The Baton Rouge Advocate. He joins us to break down those changes.

The Louisiana Shakespeare Company is presenting an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” And many Louisianans will find the story of a storm that decimates a town rather familiar. In fact, the setting for this performance is modern-day New Orleans.

Director Jennifer Bouquet and actor Timmie Callais tell us about this upcoming rendition of a classic Shakespeare tragedy.

New Orleans is getting hotter. You can see that in numbers and charts — but what does it sound like? The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins talked to musicians in New Orleans about how the heat is affecting them — and to get some help turning the data into music.

