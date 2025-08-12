© 2025 WWNO
Public library to host first all-children’s book sale; The NOLA Project’s 2025-26 season; StoryCorps stops in Baton Rouge

By Diane Mack ,
Alana Schreiber
Published August 12, 2025 at 2:17 PM CDT
The NOLA Project's 2023 production of Dracula
Courtesy of The Nola Project
The NOLA Project's 2023 production of Dracula

The Friends of the New Orleans Public Library organization is holding its first-ever all-children’s book sale. And it comes as a new school year begins.

The organization’s director, Shannan Cvitanovic tells us more about the event and who is invited.

The NOLA Project: Theatre for the BOLD, recently announced its 2025-26 season, and this year’s works revolve around iconic texts.

Artistic Director Tenaj Wallace joins us with a sneak peek at what’s to come.

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour visited Baton Rouge last November and invited volunteers to record conversations about topics of their choosing. Susan Jeansonne and Tia Embaugh discussed the unlikely cross-generational friendship they’ve developed for over 20 years.

Please be aware that there is language that some may find offensive at the end of this story.

__

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Diane Mack
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
