Public library to host first all-children’s book sale; The NOLA Project’s 2025-26 season; StoryCorps stops in Baton Rouge

The Friends of the New Orleans Public Library organization is holding its first-ever all-children’s book sale. And it comes as a new school year begins.

The organization’s director, Shannan Cvitanovic tells us more about the event and who is invited.

The NOLA Project: Theatre for the BOLD, recently announced its 2025-26 season, and this year’s works revolve around iconic texts.

Artistic Director Tenaj Wallace joins us with a sneak peek at what’s to come.

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour visited Baton Rouge last November and invited volunteers to record conversations about topics of their choosing. Susan Jeansonne and Tia Embaugh discussed the unlikely cross-generational friendship they’ve developed for over 20 years.

Please be aware that there is language that some may find offensive at the end of this story.

