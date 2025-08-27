© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Louisiana Considered

20 years since Katrina: veteran journalists reflect on covering storm, and a voice from inside the Superdome

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published August 27, 2025 at 2:23 PM CDT
Shelton Alexander was one of tens of thousands who took shelter in an ill-equipped Superdome during Hurricane Katrina. He took photos as he helped people to leave the Superdome after five days in late August/early September 2005
1 of 4  — 8224458979881801417.JPG
Shelton Alexander was one of tens of thousands who took shelter in an ill-equipped Superdome during Hurricane Katrina. He took photos as he helped people to leave the Superdome after five days in late August/early September 2005
Shelton Shakespeare Alexander
Shelton Alexander was one of tens of thousands who took shelter in an ill-equipped Superdome during Hurricane Katrina. He took photos as he helped people to leave the Superdome after five days in late August/early September 2005
2 of 4  — 24754241714201193.JPG
Shelton Alexander was one of tens of thousands who took shelter in an ill-equipped Superdome during Hurricane Katrina. He took photos as he helped people to leave the Superdome after five days in late August/early September 2005
Shelton Shakespeare Alexander
Shelton Alexander was one of tens of thousands who took shelter in an ill-equipped Superdome during Hurricane Katrina. He took photos as he helped people to leave the Superdome after five days in late August/early September 2005
3 of 4  — 303148696407454538.JPG
Shelton Alexander was one of tens of thousands who took shelter in an ill-equipped Superdome during Hurricane Katrina. He took photos as he helped people to leave the Superdome after five days in late August/early September 2005
Shelton Shakespeare Alexander
Shelton Alexander was one of tens of thousands who took shelter in an ill-equipped Superdome during Hurricane Katrina. He took photos as he helped people to leave the Superdome after five days in late August/early September 2005
4 of 4  — 8814735819714305258.JPG
Shelton Alexander was one of tens of thousands who took shelter in an ill-equipped Superdome during Hurricane Katrina. He took photos as he helped people to leave the Superdome after five days in late August/early September 2005
Shelton Shakespeare Alexander

When Hurricane Katrina made landfall 20 years ago, many residents were looking to find their way out of New Orleans, but journalists were descending upon the city looking for a way in. In the days and weeks that followed, the country was overwhelmed with a variety of media narratives, as journalists worked to report honestly on the situation without ignoring the fear and desperation they saw. For many, they had to toe the line between telling the story and getting involved in the story.

Jeré Longman, a longtime New York Times sports reporter now on the Obituaries Desk,

and former WVUE TV anchor, Thanh Truong, tell us about their experiences covering Katrina. They’re joined by poet Shelton Shakespeare Alexander, who brought his camera to the Superdome when he evacuated, and sought to share the story from the inside.

Media coverage in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina has been criticized for amplifying rumors and spreading misinformation. Journalists in and from New Orleans – like some of the ones we heard from – worked to cut through the confusion.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins reports on how smaller, local publications also played a role in keeping the city afloat.

This year, Be Loud Studios launched Born After the Storm, an audio storytelling project that brings youth – who were not alive for Hurricane Katrina – into the citywide conversation about the legacy of the storm. The stories will also anchor a new classroom curriculum that allows students to discuss the impacts of Katrina.

Today, we’ll hear from two of those storytellers. 12th graders Joi Metoyer and Mai Smith share how Katrina has impacted their families and their lives.
___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
See stories by Adam Vos
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber