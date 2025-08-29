© 2025 WWNO
20 years ago, these pre-K students wrote a book about a classmate who evacuated for Katrina. Today they reunite

By Alana Schreiber
Published August 29, 2025 at 10:55 AM CDT
Nigel Tapp (top left corner) reunites with pre-K classmates over zoom
When Hurricane Katrina happened 20 years ago, 4-year-old Nigel Tapp evacuated from the Lower Ninth Ward to Montclair, New Jersey – the hometown of managing producer Alana Schreiber. When his pre-K classmates learned that his family had lost their house to the storm, they wrote a book and sold it to raise money.

Twenty years after Katrina – and the publication of “Nigel and the Hurricane,” Schreiber reunited Nigel with his classmates and the pre-K teacher who started it all.

Check out the full story here.
Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
