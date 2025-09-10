Whooping cough rates surge; LABI releases annual scorecard; early childcare providers face ongoing challenges

Louisiana is dealing with its worst whooping cough outbreak in decades. Hospitalizations have continued to rise over the summer, and two babies have died.

Health reporter Rosemary Westwood joins us for more on the outbreak and why the disease is so dangerous for young babies.

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) has released its annual scorecard, an analysis of the legislature’s performance on a number of policy issues from a business and industry perspective including tort reform, education, energy diversity and taxes.

Will Green, President and CEO of the LABI, joins us to break down the results.

According to the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, early childcare providers continue to face low pay and longer hours than K-12 educators.

Mattilyn Karst Batson, research & policy director for the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, tells us more about these challenges.

