Louisiana Considered

New initiatives for state businesses; cuts to SNAP education; state oil industry history

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published September 18, 2025 at 9:39 AM CDT
The Louisiana Economic Development (LED) agency is charged with bringing new industry to the state and helping expand existing businesses. Recently, the organization has launched four new initiatives to give businesses the tools, visibility and support to thrive.

Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington joins us for an overview of the new programs.

Congress will cut funding to the educational component of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) at the end of this month. The program, known as SNAP-Ed, is primarily a community outreach effort to deliver nutrition education and food purchasing assistance to low-income people.

Denise Holston, an associate professor and nutrition extension specialist at LSU AgCenter, which has been administering the program in the state, tells us what happens next. This week on Louisiana Considered, we’re bringing you Wetlands Radio, a series about

coastal restoration from producer Eve Abrams. Today, we hear how the oil industry boom and bust gave rise to coastal restoration in Louisiana.—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
