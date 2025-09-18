New initiatives for state businesses; cuts to SNAP education; state oil industry history

The Louisiana Economic Development (LED) agency is charged with bringing new industry to the state and helping expand existing businesses. Recently, the organization has launched four new initiatives to give businesses the tools, visibility and support to thrive.

Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington joins us for an overview of the new programs.

Congress will cut funding to the educational component of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) at the end of this month. The program, known as SNAP-Ed, is primarily a community outreach effort to deliver nutrition education and food purchasing assistance to low-income people.

Denise Holston, an associate professor and nutrition extension specialist at LSU AgCenter, which has been administering the program in the state, tells us what happens next. This week on Louisiana Considered, we’re bringing you Wetlands Radio, a series about

coastal restoration from producer Eve Abrams. Today, we hear how the oil industry boom and bust gave rise to coastal restoration in Louisiana.—

