The ‘southernization’ of US culture; making a home for plants and animals; hummingbird season

The last few years have seen an influx of Northern college students flocking to big Southern Universities. Whether they’re attracted to college football season, a robust Greek life, cheaper tuition prices or HBCUs, the impact remains the same: an increased “southernization” of American culture. Jonquilyn Hill, host of the Explain It to Me podcast at Vox, has been exploring the newfound appeal of the American South. She joins us for more.

Our airing of Wetlands Radio, a series about coastal restoration from producer Eve Abrams , continues this week. Last week, we explored ways to build more land to restore our coast. Today, we hear how to foster that land and make it a home for native plants and animals.

While it’s important to make our land a healthy home for all plants and animals, some species require specific care. In honor of the start of hummingbird season this fall, we zero in on how to curate a bird feeder specifically to attract this musical creature.

Erik Johnson, ornithologist and assistant professor at the LSU School of Renewable Natural Resources, tells us how to attract the bird and protect them from cold weather.

