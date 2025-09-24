Celebrating 150 years of the St. Roch market; how oyster shells can help restore the coastline

Driving down St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans’ Bywater neighborhood, the St. Roch Market is hard to miss. The historic public food hall first opened in 1875 and is where many popular restaurants and chains — like the Daily Beet and CR Coffee — got their start.

Now, the St. Roch Market is celebrating 150 years with a birthday party on Saturday 27 at 2pm.

Kevin Pedeaux, operator at the St. Roch Market, tells us about the food hall’s history, significance and upcoming celebration.

This week on Louisiana Considered, we continue bringing you Wetlands Radio, a series

about coastal restoration from producer Eve Abrams. Today, we learn how the oysters we eat in restaurants across the Gulf South just might be a part of coastal restoration.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!