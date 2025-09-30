Crescent City Sounds to expand music library; National Obesity Awareness Month: Chamber Music Fest marks 10 years

September is National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, and researchers at Pennington Biomedical say they’re focused on finding solutions for improved metabolic health. Louisiana is ranked third in the nation for childhood obesity, so this new initiative is connecting with parents, teachers, coaches and students to get to the heart of the issue.

Melissa Martin, executive director of Greaux Healthy, and Dr. Kara Denstel, lead researcher on the Pennington Generation health study, join us for more.

In 2022, New Orleans Public Library launched Crescent City Sounds, a music streaming platform made up entirely of local musicians. Now, they are expanding their collection and looking for new submissions through October 7.

Joshua Smith is an adult programming associate with the New Orleans Public Library and facilitator of Crescent City Sounds. He tells us how new artists can submit their music.

In New Orleans, a popular classical music festival is marking a milestone. The Crescent City Chamber Music Festival is celebrating 10 years of live music performances in venues across the city.

Founder, artistic director and violist Luke Fleming joins us with the details.

Today's episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack.

