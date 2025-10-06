Festival Acadien marks 50 years; Baton Rouge website redesign; Space Command heads to Alabama

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend. The three-day Cajun and Zydeco music festival in Lafayette’s Girard Park is an authentic celebration of Acadiana’s vibrant traditions, complete with food, art and performances by local musicians.

Festival founder and Acadiana folklorist Barry Ancelet and Cajun singer-songwriter Zachary Richard tell us more about the festival’s history and what to expect this year.

The City of Baton Rouge is redesigning its website and is asking residents to help by taking and submitting pictures that help capture the beauty, culture and character of the area.

Mayor-President Sid Edwards’ office launched the photo campaign, ImaginEBR, with the help of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Edwards’ press secretary, Falon Brown , joins us with more.

United States Space Command is relocating from Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama. But that doesn’t guarantee all of its employees will move with it.The Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha tells us about recruitment to the southern space belt.

