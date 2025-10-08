Baton Rouge Mayor Sid Edwards welcomes National Guard; future of EVs in Louisiana

President Trump has been sending the National Guard throughout the US, with the latest deployment being to Portland, Oregon, before it was blocked by a judge.

But in Louisiana, Gov. Jeff Landry is welcoming the idea of federal troops. Roughly one week ago, he announced that he'd asked President Trump to send the National Guard to New Orleans, Shreveport and Baton Rouge.

Capital Access reporter Brooke Thorington spoke with East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards about his view of troops coming to the capital city, and how he hopes they would help address problems of crime, traffic and blight.

As electric vehicles make their way into the marketplace, consumers are asking questions about the practicality of these cars for all of our needs. Especially when it comes to hauling, towing and long-distance road trips.

Travis Pittman, private EV charging consultant and a contributor to Louisiana Clean Fuels, tells us about a recent case study he did comparing EVs to standard gasoline cars.

__

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!