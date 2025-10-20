Man in Lafayette accused of Hamas ties; director Benh Zeitlin to teach class on casting untrained actors; Tulane’s food waste initiative

US prosecutors have accused a Louisiana man of participating in the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel. Mahmoud al-Muhtadi allegedly joined a paramilitary group that fought alongside Hamas in 2023, before traveling to the U.S.

Christiaan Mader, founder and editor of the Current, tells us more.

All this week, the New Orleans film festival is hosting screenings, panel discussions, and workshops, uniting some of the biggest names in independent filmmaking today.One of the guests is Benh Zeitlin, the Oscar-nominated director of the 2012 film “Beasts of the Southern Wild”. He’s teaching a masterclass workshop all about developing casts from inexperienced actors. He joins us now for more on his career and how you can attend his class.

Over at Tulane University, changemakers are finding new ways to increase sustainability by limiting food waste. Tulane Hospitality Sustainability is combining efforts in food recovery, farming and sourcing to limit wasteful consumption.

Sustainability manager at Tulane Hospitality, Emily Slazer, tells us about their award-winning initiatives.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!