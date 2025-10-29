Auto industry ‘speedating;’ how LSU tests physical tools in virtual space; remembering longtime NOLA sportscaster Ed Daniels

Let’s say you’re in the car-making business and wanting to avoid tariffs. You can buy American, but how do you meet those American suppliers? One option: speed dating.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha reports from a carmaker matchmaking day.

A partnership between LSU and the global agricultural technology corporation Syngenta is aimed at advancing a tool that’s used in industry. They’re called “digital twins” and they’re used as a prototype of sorts to help model and test physical objects in a virtual space.

LSU’s College of Art & Design is involved, and they’re using techniques from the entertainment industry to help in this concept that’s used for industry and manufacturing.

Associate professor of digital art at the LSU College of Art & Design, Derick Ostrenko, and

assistant professor of virtual production and immersive media, Jason Jamerson, join us for more on the artistic side of this initiative. They’re joined by chemical process engineer at Syngenta, Ben Spry, for more.

It’s been a little over a year since Ed Daniels, New Orleans sportscaster, television sports director at WGNO and youth sporting advocate, passed away at the age of 67. As the longest-serving sports director in New Orleans, Daniels was known for his calm demeanor, making his point without raising a voice — often contrasting with the aggressive sportscaster stereotype.

Over the summer, Daniels was officially inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. His wife, Robin Daniels, along with his longtime friend and fellow sports commentator Kenny Trahan join us to remember their loved one and his impact on the New Orleans sports scene.

