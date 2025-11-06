Xavier U. lays off 46 amid 100th anniversary; $510M capital bond authorization on New Orleans ballot

As Xavier University of Louisiana was in final preparations for its homecoming and 100th anniversary celebration, the university announced the layoff of 46 full-time workers, citing the need to ensure its long-term health.

President of Xavier University, Reynold Verret , joins us for more on the 100th anniversary and the current moment the school finds itself in.

On November 15, voters in Orleans Parish will be asked to approve a $510 million capital bond authorization. The half a billion dollars will go toward infrastructure, water and drainage and affordable housing.

The President and CEO of the Bureau of Governmental Research, Rebecca Mowbray , joins us to explain what this means for the taxpaying residents.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show.

And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!