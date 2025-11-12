NOLA Clerk of Criminal Court race heats up; initiative to bridge political divides; fall gardening advice

The Orleans Parish clerk of criminal court race on the ballot this Saturday will see voters choosing between incumbent Darren Lombard and challenger Calvin Duncan.

Lombard has been in the position since 2022, while Duncan began as an inmate counsel substitute, otherwise known as a jailhouse lawyer, following a wrongful conviction that led him to spend more than 28 years behind bars.

Writer and producer Eve Abrams joins us for the latest in the race.

It’s no secret that political polarization is a major problem in the United States. Now, there’s a new project in Louisiana to help address the political divide and find commonalities across the ideological spectrum.

The Public Affairs Research (PAR) Council of Louisiana has partnered with LSU’s Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs to start a series of events that encourage people with different opinions to talk productively with one another. It’s called the Common Ground Project.

PAR president Steven Procopio and director of LSU’s Reilly Center Michael DiResto join us for more on this initiative.

While a lot of the country is packing away its gardening tools, here in Southeast Louisiana, the growing season still has plenty of life left, with opportunities to not only plant crops for the fall but also to prepare for spring.

Assistant extension agent for the LSU Ag Center, Chris Dunaway , joins WWNO’s Sara Henegan to help us navigate the intricacies of our fall gardens.

