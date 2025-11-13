Final look at NOLA election; Russel Honoré on veterans, National Guard presence; local restaurants gain Michelin stars

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for our weekly politics review with the Times Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. She breaks down the upcoming New Orleans elections for clerk of criminal court and city council.

On Tuesday, we observed Veterans Day and those who have served the United States during times of conflict. To continue our observation, we’re speaking with a Louisiana native who has served the U.S. in many positions in South Korea, Germany, Washington, D.C. and southeast Louisiana, among others.

Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré joins us for more on how to honor veterans, the January 6th attack and the role of the National Guard.

It was a moment of joy and pride for the restaurant industry in New Orleans this past week when the Michelin ratings came out, and a number of the Crescent City’s eateries were noted, recognized and starred. Emeril’s Restaurant won two stars, a surprising number for a debut restaurant. Saint Germain & Zasu both were awarded a single star.

Host of Where Ya Eat and reporter on Food and Lifestyle for the Times Picayune/The Advocate, Ian McNulty, joins us for more on these ratings.

—-

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show.

And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!