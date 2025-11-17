NOLA elections results; LSU women’s basketball’s strong start; state files lawsuit over Roseland plant explosion

Over the weekend, New Orleans voters returned to the polls for the second time this fall. The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace joins us to break down the results of the elections, including city council runoffs, bond propositions and one race that captured national attention.

The LSU women’s basketball team's season began earlier this month, and so far, the Tigers are undefeated. The team has some familiar faces like Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams, and an unusually large class of first-years already making names for themselves.

Reed Darcey covers LSU women’s basketball for The Baton Rouge Advocate, and he joins us now for more on the strong start to the season amid the turmoil at the athletics department.

State and federal officials have filed a lawsuit against Smitty’s Supply Inc. They are seeking fines and penalties that could exceed $1 billion over what they say are years of environmental violations and an August explosion and massive oil spill at its oil manufacturing plant in Roseland, Louisiana, in Tangipahoa Parish.

Wesley Muller , reporter for the Louisiana Illuminator, joins us with more.

