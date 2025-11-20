© 2025 WWNO
Louisiana Considered
Anthropologists descend on New Orleans; exploring local history with ‘Back in the Day;’ advice for dining out on Thanksgiving

By Bob Pavlovich ,
Alana Schreiber
Published November 20, 2025 at 4:33 PM CST
Attendees mingle during a poster show happy hour where anthropologists present their research and work in the main exhibit hall of the conference.
Over 4000 anthropologists have descended on New Orleans for the American Anthropological Association’s annual meeting. They’re here to share their latest research, professionally develop and do a little networking.

Their theme is Ghosts, thanks to New Orleans’ reputation as “the most haunted city in America.” Anthropologist and host of the podcast Sonic Anthropology Radio, Tom Miller, joins us with more.

Each week, award-winning columnist Tammy C. Barney publishes a column in “Back in the Day,” a series from Verite News. She explores often-overlooked chapters in Louisiana history, including profiles on historical figures and deep dives into the state’s French and Spanish colonial history. Barney joins us now for more on her column with a historical bent, and her long and accomplished career in journalism.

If preparations for your Thanksgiving dinner involve making reservations, reporter on food and lifestyle for the Times Picayune/The Advocate, Ian McNulty, has some advice. He joins us today with insights on dining out during the holidays.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show.

And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Bob Pavlovich
A longtime fill-in host for New Orleans Public Radio, Bob Pavlovich joined the station full-time in 2023. He hosts "All Things Considered" and "Louisiana Considered" on Thursdays.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
