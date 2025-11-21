Celebrating life, legacy of NOLA author Anne Rice; impact of Meta data center’s construction in small Louisiana town

As AI technology gets bigger and bigger, so do data centers. Meta is building the largest data center in the world in a small Louisiana town. It’ll have a footprint nearly the size of Manhattan, and the construction has brought an onslaught of heavy traffic.

An investigation from the Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins found that trucks contracted to work at the Meta facility are causing delays and dangerous roads for the people who live there.

There are few writers as closely associated with New Orleans as Anne Rice. Born and raised in the Irish Channel, Rice was famous for her Gothic fiction, notably The Vampire Chronicles. Throughout her career, she never forgot her New Orleans upbringing and Catholic roots, which played major roles in her writings. She died in 2021.

Earlier this month, the Orpheum Theater honored her life with An All Saints Day Celebration. And the celebration will be broadcast worldwide this Thanksgiving on AnneRice.com . Anne’s son, Christopher Rice , and friend, Eric Shaw Quinn , produced the event and documentary. They join us for more on Anne’s life and legacy.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!