LSU hires Lane Kiffin as new football head coach; findings from Tulane violence study; new program to protect turtle hatchlings

Over the weekend, LSU announced that Lane Kiffin would take on the job of head football coach. This comes after a weekslong search following coach Brian Kelly's ouster earlier this season. Kiffin will come to LSU from Ole Miss, and the mid-season switch is already generating a strong reaction, with the New York Times dubbing the move an “all-time hypocrisy in college football.”

Koki Riley covers LSU baseball and football for the Baton Rouge Advocate. He joins us for more on Kiffin’s decision and Gov. Jeff Landry’s role in his hiring.

A new study from Tulane University’s Newcomb Institute found that while rates of sexual and physical violence are down in Louisiana, more than half of adults in the state will experience violence in their lifetimes.

Executive director of the Newcomb Institute, Anita Raj, joins us to break down the study.

Nicholls State University has partnered with the Audubon Aquarium and the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program to launch the first-ever turtle hatchling initiative in Louisiana. The tiny terrapins will enjoy their new home at the Audubon Aquarium while they gain weight before being returned to a protected marsh.

Tim Clay, associate professor of biology at Nicholls State University, tells us more about the program.

