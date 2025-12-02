© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

La. surgeon general and vaccine skeptic to join CDC; how college accreditation became political

By Diane Mack ,
Alana Schreiber
Published December 2, 2025 at 1:46 PM CST
A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center in Lynwood, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Mark J. Terrill
/
AP
A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center in Lynwood, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Louisiana’s surgeon general has been critical of vaccines. Now, Dr. Ralph Abraham has a new job as the second-in-command at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WWNO and WRKF’s Rosemary Westwood has spent the year reporting on Abraham’s leadership at the Louisiana Department of Health. She joins us for more on his appointment and why some doctors have been critical.

The once-mundane process of college accreditation has become political, ever since the Trump administration began targeting universities’ diversity, equity and inclusion mandates. Now, six southern schools have formed their own accreditation agency rather than rely on the national model that has been around for decades.

Reporter for Stateline Robbie Sequeira tells us more about the Trump administration’s ongoing influence in higher education.

__

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Diane Mack
"This is NPR's Morning Edition, at 89.9 WWNO. Good Morning, I'm Diane Mack."
See stories by Diane Mack
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber