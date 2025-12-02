La. surgeon general and vaccine skeptic to join CDC; how college accreditation became political

Louisiana’s surgeon general has been critical of vaccines. Now, Dr. Ralph Abraham has a new job as the second-in-command at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WWNO and WRKF’s Rosemary Westwood has spent the year reporting on Abraham’s leadership at the Louisiana Department of Health. She joins us for more on his appointment and why some doctors have been critical.

The once-mundane process of college accreditation has become political, ever since the Trump administration began targeting universities’ diversity, equity and inclusion mandates. Now, six southern schools have formed their own accreditation agency rather than rely on the national model that has been around for decades.

Reporter for Stateline Robbie Sequeira tells us more about the Trump administration’s ongoing influence in higher education.

