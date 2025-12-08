© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

WWNO's HD service is currently experiencing technical difficulties. We are currently working to resolve the issue. Thank you for your patience until our full services are restored.
Louisiana Considered

Federal immigration enforcement update; new ‘Prosperity Centers’; La. ranks low in child support payment collection

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published December 8, 2025 at 1:37 PM CST
U.S. Border Patrol agents look on, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Matt Kelley
/
AP Photo
U.S. Border Patrol agents look on, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection ramped up enforcement in the New Orleans area last week. Officials say the operation, known as “Catahoula Crunch,” aims to arrest 5,000 criminals who are in the country illegally. Reporter for The Times-Picayune/The Advocate, Lara Nicholson, joins us with an update.

The United Way of Southeast Louisiana is expanding its footprint of one-stop financial capability centers, called Prosperity Centers. They open in areas where more than half of parish households are facing financial hardship. The latest center opened this month in St. Bernard Parish and will offer an assortment of free, year-round financial services.

United Way CEO Michael Williamson joins us to discuss how the organization is addressing financial needs for low-income families.

An audit released this month finds that Louisiana ranks near the bottom among states and U.S. territories for the collection of child support payments. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s review of the Child Support Enforcement Program run through the Department of Children and Family Services found the agency collected just over half of court-obligated payments last year.

Editor for the Louisiana Illuminator, Greg LaRose, joins us with more on the results of the audit.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Karen Henderson
Karen Henderson is an award-winning journalist whose stories have aired nationally on NPR.
See stories by Karen Henderson
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber