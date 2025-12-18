© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

WWNO's HD service is currently experiencing technical difficulties. We are currently working to resolve the issue. Thank you for your patience until our full services are restored.
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

The year in state politics; editorial cartoonist Walt Handelsman discusses his career

By Bob Pavlovich ,
Aubry Procell
Published December 18, 2025 at 3:29 PM CST
Walt Handelsman’s editorial cartoons have chronicled and satirized life in South Louisiana for four decades.
Courtesy of Walt Handelsman
Walt Handelsman’s editorial cartoons have chronicled and satirized life in South Louisiana for four decades.

It’s been a chaotic year in state politics. To recap 2025 and look ahead at 2026, we spoke with The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace.

Walt Handelsman, Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist for The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, is set to retire after four decades in the business. He joins us on today’s show to discuss his career and what he’s doing next.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!  Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. 

And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Tags
Louisiana Considered Louisiana Politics
Bob Pavlovich
A longtime fill-in host for New Orleans Public Radio, Bob Pavlovich joined the station full-time in 2023. He hosts "All Things Considered" and "Louisiana Considered" on Thursdays.
See stories by Bob Pavlovich
Aubry Procell
Aubry is a reporter, producer and operations assistant in Baton Rouge.
See stories by Aubry Procell