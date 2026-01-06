Opera celebrates life of Joan of Arc; La. native Amanda Gianelloni on her journey to women’s professional baseball

It’s Jan. 6, and that means it’s Twelfth Night, the official kickoff to the Mardi Gras season. While the Krewe of Joan of Arc will be lining up in the French Quarter this evening for their carnival kick-off parade, another celebration of the patron saint of France is coming to the Marigny Opera House.

A reimagined opera-ballet production of Tchaikovsky’s ‘The Maid of Orleans’ brings the story of the 15th century French heroine to the stage. Verismo Opera producer, director, and tenor Bogdan Mynka joins us with more on this performance.

Late last year, a Louisiana softball legend made history as the first woman to sign with the new Women’s Professional Baseball League. Amanda Gianelloni is a 2024 Nicholls State Hall of Fame inductee and has been a member of the Team USA women’s baseball national team since 2016. The second baseman was drafted 8th overall, and selected for the San Francisco team.

Gianelloni joined WWNO’s Alana Schreiber for more on her journey in baseball and softball, her hopes for the WPBL and what it will be like to represent Louisiana on a national stage.

