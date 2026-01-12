Rising flu cases in Louisiana; new sculpture of Solomon Northup — subject of ‘12 Years a Slave’ — unveiled in Avoyelles Parish

If you have the flu or know someone who does, you are not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Louisiana is among the states with the highest number of flu cases. Last week, state health officials confirmed the first pediatric death this year in the state from the flu.

Dr. Julio Figueroa, chief of infectious diseases at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, breaks down the latest data.

In 2013, many Americans learned the story of Solomon Northup, a free Black man from New York who was kidnapped and sold into slavery in Louisiana. His story was told in the Academy Award-winning film, “12 Years a Slave,” based on his memoir of the same name.

Avoyelles Parish, where Northup spent most of his captivity, recently unveiled a statue of him on the 173rd anniversary of when he was set free.

For more on Northup’s legacy, the commemoration and the artistic inspiration behind this statue, we spoke with Emmy and Academy Award-winning sculptor Wesley Wofford, and Northup’s great-great-great-grandson, Justin Gilliam.

