Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Louisiana Considered

Rising flu cases in Louisiana; new sculpture of Solomon Northup — subject of ‘12 Years a Slave’ — unveiled in Avoyelles Parish

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published January 12, 2026 at 1:31 PM CST
Sculpture of Solomon Northup in Avoyelles Parish, by Wesley Wofford
1 of 2  — 4234521375725217322.JPG
Sculpture of Solomon Northup in Avoyelles Parish, by Wesley Wofford
Courtesy of Odyssey Wofford
Descendants of Solomon Northup at statue unveiling and commemoration event
2 of 2  — IMG_0778.jpeg
Descendants of Solomon Northup at statue unveiling and commemoration event
Courtesy of Justin Gilliam

If you have the flu or know someone who does, you are not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Louisiana is among the states with the highest number of flu cases. Last week, state health officials confirmed the first pediatric death this year in the state from the flu.

Dr. Julio Figueroa, chief of infectious diseases at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, breaks down the latest data.

In 2013, many Americans learned the story of Solomon Northup, a free Black man from New York who was kidnapped and sold into slavery in Louisiana. His story was told in the Academy Award-winning film, “12 Years a Slave,” based on his memoir of the same name.

Avoyelles Parish, where Northup spent most of his captivity, recently unveiled a statue of him on the 173rd anniversary of when he was set free.

For more on Northup’s legacy, the commemoration and the artistic inspiration behind this statue, we spoke with Emmy and Academy Award-winning sculptor Wesley Wofford, and Northup’s great-great-great-grandson, Justin Gilliam. 

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Karen Henderson
Karen Henderson is an award-winning journalist whose stories have aired nationally on NPR.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
